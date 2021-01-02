Arrests made in Christchurch homicide

Police have arrested two people in relation to the death of a man in Christchurch on Friday.

A 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman will appear in the Christchurch District Court today on charges related to the death of 46-year-old Kane Alan Wayman.

Mr Wayman was taken to Christchurch Hospital on Friday morning with critical injuries and subsequently died.

"This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with Mr Wayman's family," Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme said in a statement.

Detective Syme said the investigation is continuing to determine if any other people are involved.

"Scene examinations are underway and will continue in the coming days."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210101/6148.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.