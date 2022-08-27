Artist Lisa Reihana receives Queen's honour at investiture ceremony, alongside other leading Māori

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro with artist Lisa Reihana. Photo / Facebook

Artist Lisa Reihana was among several leading Māori who received Queen's honours from Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at investiture ceremonies this week, including Māori sport's Richard Garratt, events sector stalwart Jo Pilkington, and mental health advocate Reremoana Norman.

The investitures honouring recipients from the Queen’s Birthday Platinum Jubilee Honours list 2022 began in Auckland on Thursday.

Lisa Reihana

Among the first to be recognised was multi-disciplinary artist Lisa Reihana (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāi Tū-Te Auru) who was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) for services to the arts.

Her large-scale video installation ‘In Pursuit of Venus [infected]’ represented New Zealand at the 2017 Venice Biennale - one of the world's most prestigious cultural festivals - and was the most visited solo exhibition by a New Zealand artist at the Auckland Art Gallery since 1997, with 49,000 visitors. The exhibition has been displayed in several locations internationally.

Richard Garratt

Richard Garratt (Ngāi Tūhoe), an advocate for tennis and Māori sport for more than 50 years, was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM).

He was President of the Kiwi Tennis Club, Mangere Central Tennis Club, Aotearoa Māori Tennis Association, Tennis Seniors South Auckland Association, and Tennis Auckland. He was also instrumental in assisting Dame Ruia Morrison’s return to Wimbledon in 2013.

Garratt is chief executive of the Aotearoa Māori Sports Awards.

Jo Pilkington

Jo Pilkington (Ngāti Kahungunu) was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to the events sector and the community.

A long-standing member of the New Zealand events industry, she was instrumental in the design of the Diploma in Event Management for Auckland University of Technology.

She was a board member of Creative Napier and the Auckland Pride Festival Trust and event producer for the Rainbow New Zealand Charitable Trust’s annual fundraising gala.

She is Co-Chair of the Rangitoto Island Historic Conservation Trust.

Reremoana Norman

Reremoana Norman received the Queen's Service Medal for services to Māori and mental health.

She has advocated for Māori equity, developed Māori clinicians and kaumātua services, and represented Māori on mental health forums with Counties Manukau DHB.

Norman was District Manager Far North Mental Health and Addictions at Northland DHB, and Director of Māori Development and Manager of Community Engagement roles with the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

She chaired the Board of Trustees of Te Rau Matatini and is the Chair of Ngāti Kahu Social and Health, Trustee of Ngāti Kahu ki Tamaki, and Treasurer of Te Paatu Marae.

Norman is Māori Suicide Postvention Coordinator for Manurewa Marae.