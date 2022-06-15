Artists searching for new kaitiaki

Twenty-one artists are looking at ways to save a Wellington community hub of art studios.

The landlord of the Nautilus Creative Space in Ōwhiro Bay has decided to move on, leaving the artists in an uncertain situation.

Taupuru Ariki Whakataka-Brightwell (Rongowhakaata, Tahiti, Rarotonga) says Nautilus must be vacated but they’re looking for solutions to save it.

“Hopefully by spreading the message we can reach out to people that may want to be the kaitiaki of this incredibly important space.”

Brightwell said that they have approached the Wellington City council and government contacts for available resources.

“Unfortunately there isn’t really anything to purchase or support a private or independent space.

"We are pretty much on our own trying to find a patron to take over from the current landlord with the same kaupapa in mind.”

Brightwell says the 21 artists at Nautilus work in different disciplines and many work full time.

“So it’s more than a creative space, it’s our livelihoods. To lose it would be very difficult for us.”