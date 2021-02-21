Arts Minister launches career service for creatives impacted by Covid downturn

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni at a First Nations basketball tournament in West Auckland, October 2020. Photo / File

A new Creative Careers Service, which is expected to support up to 1,000 creatives over the next two years, has been launched today by Arts Minister Carmel Sepuloni. The new service will be piloted across three regions - Auckland, Waikato and Nelson.

The service aims to assist MSD job seekers in the pilot regions, recent creative graduates who are outside the benefit system, and creative sector workers who have had their work opportunities reduced due to Covid-19, said Sepuloni.

“Covid-19 has been tough on many creative people in New Zealand, who are often self-employed contractors and freelancers relying on non-creative work for income.

“The Creative Careers Service recognises the importance of supporting people to pursue their creative ambitions, and to retain or regain employment without needing to go onto a benefit."

The Arts Minister said participants will be able to develop skills that equip them to "work and thrive in the arts and creative sector".

“The service will also tailor career advice according to the individual’s career aspirations, giving them an opportunity to extend their knowledge and gain sustainable employment in their chosen creative field," she said.

“As we get through Covid-19, the government is committed to valuing the contribution creatives make to New Zealand’s wellbeing and economy.

“While this is a pilot service, I’m keen to look at the potential of it being rolled out nationwide so that we’re nurturing people’s creative talents across Aotearoa."

The pilot is initially being delivered by Depot Artspace in North and Central Auckland, Ngahere Communities in South Auckland, and The Big Idea in East and West Auckland.

Creative Waikato will be offering the service from Monday, with plans to also extend the pilot to Nelson in early March.

Further information about the service, including details on local providers, can be found here.