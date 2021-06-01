Ashburton Bridge closed indefinitely after flood damange

State Highway One has been closed at the Ashburton Bridge, cutting off residents from the south with no alternative route.

Ashburton District Council is assessing potential alternate routes around the bridge and council contractors are investigating the condition of the bridge .

Data shows the Ashburton River flow has receded considerably overnight, and residents have been advised there is no more need for an evacuation. But access to many of these areas is still limited, and the council is investigating alternative options.

Ashburton Council says residents are being advised that several council facilities and services remain affected by the flood events.

The council office, Ashburton Library, Ashburton Resource Recovery Park and EA Networks Centre are open.

Rubbish and recycling kerbside collection has resumed as normal today. However, residents in Methven, Mt Somers, Mayfield, Tinwald and Lake Hood whose bins were not collected on Monday are advised that their next collection is scheduled for Monday, June 7.

Abandoned cars in the Canterbury floods.

South Canterbury

Further south, the Timaru District Council is recommending that residents in the low lying areas of Coopers Creek catchment north of the Orari River remain evacuated until further notice.

Official advice is that flood waters should be treated as though it is unsafe and contaminated and for people to stay away from flooded areas until the all-clear is given by Civil Defence.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare says 30 New Zealand Defence personal are on the ground and trucks and helicopters have been sent to support the National Emergency Management Agency and local support teams with recovery efforts throughout the Canterbury region.