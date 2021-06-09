Ashburton bridge to reclose for flood damage tests

A slump in the Ashburton River/Hakatere Bridge due to flood erosion / Source: Stuff.

The country's transport agency is closing the main bridge in Ashburton tonight to assess damage from last week's floods.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will close the Ashburton River/Hakatere Bridge on SH1 from 11 pm for two hours.

Waka Kotahi system manager Pete Connors says the closure is needed to carry out survey monitoring of the structure.

“We know these short-notice closures are not ideal, and we have chosen a two-hour slot with very low traffic numbers but we need to restore this bridge to full strength as soon as possible, so the monitoring and closure is essential," he says.

“We will need to repeat this monitoring and two-hour closure again next week, on Wednesday, June 16 from 11 pm to 1 am. There may be one other night needed also, and we will advise early next week if it is confirmed.”

Connors says Waka Kotahi will keep the community and road users updated on this, once details are firmer.

Restrictions and detours

SH1 Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge is open 24/7 but restricted to light vehicles only overnight, between 7pm and 7am while Waka Kotahi continues to monitor the movement of the bridge.

Heavy vehicles are using a local detour at night, 7 pm to 7 am.

To find out detour routes in Ashburton District, click here.

Or phone 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)