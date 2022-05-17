Aspiring accountant excited to help whānau in community

Taimus Ritai (Te Arawa) is one of three students that have been chosen for this year’s BDO Sir Henare Ngata Scholarship for Māori accountants.

He’ll get $7,500 for study-related costs, registration for Ngā Kaitatau Māori o Aotearoa hui, and mentorship with BDO for his final year of study. However, for Ritai, it's not the scholarship money that he's looking forward to the most.

“I'm more excited to gain more knowledge and experience, and I will get this in the internship that is included in the scholarship," he says.

Māori make up only 2% of all accountants in the motu - and Ritai says he wants to use his knowledge and skills within his iwi and hapū.

“Mostly it's financial advice that I want to provide. And giving our people the advice to be able to sustain and grow their business.

“My main goal is to provide these services to our people so they doubt have to outsource it.”

The other two recipients of the scholarship are Joyana Tarawa and Erutini Paringatai-Walker. They will each begin their internships with the accounting firm this year.