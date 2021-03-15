'An assault on wairua' described in royal commission hearing on church-based abuse

"The abuse, wherever it occurred is spiritual abuse. An assault on wairua, on mauri, on mana, on whanau." This was one of the key points made by Dr Murray Heasly of the group Catholic Survivors Network, set up to help survivors of abuse suffered while under the guardianship of the Catholic Church.

This is the first week of phase two in the inquiry into faith-based state abuse. Phase 1 was held last December. The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry is investigating the abuse and neglect that happened to children, young people and vulnerable adults in care from 1950 and 1999. It will also consider experiences of abuse or neglect outside these dates. After completing its investigations, it will make recommendations to the Governor-General on how New Zealand can better care for children, young people and vulnerable adults.

According to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry’s interim report Tāwharautia: Pūrongo o te Wā, up to 655,000 children, young people and vulnerable adults were in state and faith-based care during 1950-2019 and up to 250,000 children, young people and vulnerable adults were abused.

Destruction of beliefs

According to Heasley on the effects of state and faith-based care, "People can understand raupatu, the loss of land but what is just as devastating is the destruction of religious beliefs and spiritual beliefs wairua, mauri, that was taken over by Pākehā, and replaced by these new institutions."

Francis Tagaloa, who works for Campus Crusade for Christ, is hoping for the establishment of an independent body to investigate claims of abuse, "I'm really keen and interested to see over the next couple of weeks, whether the churches will stand and support a fully inclusive independent body, that we, the survivors, have been pushing at the royal commission."

But Heasley says he is doubtful that that would have a real effect for the survivors of abuse. "They don't trust these institutions to investigate themselves, they've proven to be untrustworthy always, so it's kind of insane to go back to an institution to seek redress when they're the institution that harmed you in the first place."

Inquiry chair Coral Shaw said that Tāwharautia: Pūrongo o te Wā is an important part of its work to date but is by no means the end of what it will find out.

“We will continue to uncover much more about the nature and extent of abuse in care over the course of this inquiry, which will inform our final recommendations to the Governor-General."