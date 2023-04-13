Ātea Nuku: Early history of Paihia comes to life in virtual walking tour

Ātea Nuku virtual walking tour. Photo / Supplied

As part of 'enhancing the mana' of everyone involved, a virtual walking tour has been created for Paihia's 200th anniversary.

This year marks 200 years since the Church Missionary Society put down roots in Paihia in the Bay of Islands and to acknowledge the occasion local iwi, Ngāti Rāhiri and Ngāti Kawa, have collaborated on Ātea Nuku, a mobile app 'timewalk' designed by Method studio that brings the history of Paihia to life.

"The bicentennial will be commemorated in a way that enhances the mana of everyone involved," Waitangi marae chairperson Ngati Kawa Taituha said Thursday.

"What we can do is learn from the past to make a better future for Aotearoa, as intended through the visionary foresight of both Māori and the missionaries when Te Tiriti was drafted and signed.”

Society chair Martin Williams said the app reflected the "hard work and dedication" everyone involved had put into the project.

"This app is a significant milestone in preserving and sharing the early history of Paihia."

Users can access the stories by scanning QR codes through the app at 12 significant locations within easy walking distance of each other, including Te Tii Marae, the original Mission Village location, and Manukaihuia Hill, with views from the Paihia foreshore to historic Kororāreka.

Method launched the first augmented reality tour in Aotearoa for Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, showcasing Takaparawhau (Bastion Point) in Tāmaki Makaurau and the historical significance of the site.

"The stories of Paihia are important stories for all of Aotearoa, and we’ve loved being able to turn them into a beautiful, engaging and educational digital experience,” Method creative director Sam Ramlu said.