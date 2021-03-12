Auckland back to Alert Level 1 at midday

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her cabinet has decided to move Auckland up to Alert Level 1 at midday today.

She said the cabinet yesterday decided it needed further information overnight before it could lift the level from Alert Level 2. That was no community cases overnight and negative tests on Day 12 of the contacts of case ‘M.’

That had occurred so the cabinet decided to move to Alert Level 1 as soon as possible.

It was now 14 days since the last Covid-19 exposure event and the director-general of health considered the outbreak contained.

She said some of the contacts had not yet had Day 12 testing but were in managed isolation hotels.

The prime minister rejected criticism that the cabinet should have announced its decision last night, saying more information had been needed.