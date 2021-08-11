Auckland City Mission celebrates new Māori name

The Auckland City Mission recently celebrated receiving its Māori name, Te Tāpui Atawhai, gifted to the mission by kaumatua Rereata Mākiha.

Missioner Helen Robinson says the new name represents the mission's connection across its broader whānau and its compassionate approach to care and support for those who need it most.

“We’ve come to understand the relationship between Māori and Pākehā and what it means to be treaty partners,” Robinson says.

“So Rereata sat with our kaumatua, Otene Reweti, and some of our board members about an appropriate name to be gifted to the mission.”

The Auckland City Mission was established in 1920, and continues to help well over 100,000 individuals and families every year - through medical services, home visits, food parcel deliveries, emergency housing placements, drug and alcohol assessments, Christmas present drop-offs, and much more.

Its biggest project yet is Homeground – A brand new building in construction for three years, to be equipped with 80 apartments for people living on the streets.

“There are two detox units, one that will be run by the medical unit and the other by us.

"There will be a medical centre, a rooftop for our residents, a service where people can come to eat, 365 days of the year."

The mission will be inviting the public to this new building during its Christmas festivities.