Auckland Council to close public facilities for two weeks

Auckland City Council has confirmed they will be closing public libraries, pools and recreational centres for two weeks.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff says, "Our main concern right now is to protect people's health and wellbeing and we are doing this by limiting large crowd interactions where the chance of virus spread is high."

The closures also include the Maritime Museum and Auckland Art Gallery.

“Our 55 libraries across Auckland receive over 250,000 visits a week, while there are 200,000 visits a week to our swimming pools and leisure centres, says Goff.

“The closure will be for a period of two weeks initially, extended as required depending on the evolving situation with COVID-19 and the advice of Government."

The council is also reviewing its wider network of community facilities, including community centres, community art galleries and venues for hire, to ensure that from Monday 23 March these facilities only support classes, activities, programmes and events that allow for social distancing within government guidelines.

Auckland Museum has suspended school trips, guided tours and the Museum's public programmes and events until further notice.

Auckland Zoo, however, has confirmed that they will remain open but have their health and safety measures in place as well.