Auckland councillor angry ram raids have escalated

The latest scene where a ram raid has caused havoc in Auckland, with youth crime at an all-time high. Photo/supplied



Māori and Pacific Auckland councillor Alf Filipaina says youth crime has grown at such speed it will only get worse.

"We have so many of our young ones involved in stealing cars I just hope people don't get seriously injured or killed as a result."

Video footage obtained by Te Ao Marama shows a stolen Honda CRV vehicle driving front on into the Big Broz store in Panmure and three people entering the store.

Big Broz shopowner Vint Ranchhoe is devastated his store was trashed in the early hours of Monday morning.

"This break-in is not good, I started getting headaches straight away."

Filipaina says widespread crime has many families living in fear.

Social media dares

He says not all youth crime was conducted by youth caught in the justice system, with some committed by more privileged youngsters.

"Social media is playing a big part. They are daring each other to get bold. That's an area with social media is to address but for us is to work with the police and to work with our community."

Shop owner Ranchhoe is devastated his store was trashed in the early hours of Monday morning.

He says small operators can't afford all the costs "and that's the one reason we don't have shop and content insurance."

Filipaina is angry that the laundromat down the road where he lives and the nearby Caltex were ram raided.

"I want to make sure that we get the young ones out of this."



As the clean-up begins, Ranchhoe hopes there is no repeat as damages caused will cost him thousands in repairs and lost merchandise.