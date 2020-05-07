Auckland Councillors to decide on water restriction

The recent increase in rainfall has made little difference to the water crisis in the Auckland Region.

Mayor Phil Goff says January to April was the driest month the city has ever seen.

"We have had a long hot summer with less than half of our normal rainfall, which means our storage dams have fallen to around 46.5 per cent, well below the 76 per cent average for this time of year," he says.

Watercare executive, Raveen Jaduram explained the solution simply, “There are only two levers we got - one is more rain, the other one is less in demand.

“We can't control the rain, but we can control the demand.”

The Auckland councillors will be announcing today whether the water restriction will be in place and the details regarding them - including fines for breaching the imposed laws.

