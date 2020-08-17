Auckland Covid-19 cluster grows with nine new cases

Nine new cases of Covid-19 have been found in the community and no new cases in managed isolation.

Health director-general Dr Ashle Bloomfield says seven of the new cases are linked to Auckland community cluster.

“We have a total of four casse that remain under investigation, including two of the new ones who have arrived recently into the databases. Based on the information available, so far they are all believed to be linked to that same community cluster.”

Dr Bloomfield says there are 86 people linked to the Auckland cluster who have been moved into the quarantine facility, including 36 who tested positive.

There are also five people receiving hospital level care for Covid-19.

“Two are in Auckland City Hospital on wards and three are in Middlemore Hospital also on wards. The three in Middlemore have been transferred from the Jet Park facility and are all people connected to the cluster.”

The number of active cases in Aotearoa is 78, including 58 linked to the Auckland community cluster and 20 imported cases are in managed isolation hotels.

Overall there are 1,280 confirmed cases in New Zealand that have been reported to the World Health Organisation.