Auckland leads Omicron outbreak numbers; 981 new cases nationwide

The record for daily case numbers has been broken again, with the Ministry of Health confirming 981 community cases.

Auckland has the highest case numbers, with 768 confirmed today.

There are 82 in Waikato, 23 in Bay of Plenty, 12 in Lakes, one each in Taranaki and South Canterbury, 21 in Northland, six in Tairāwhiti, four in Canterbury, 19 in Southern, 14 in Hutt Valley, six in Wellington, two in Nelson Marlborough and five each in Hawke's Bay and Mid Central regions.

Active cases total 4,960.

There were 25 cases detected at the border today, eight of which are historical. All are isolating.

There are 39 people receiving hospital-level care for Covid 19. One of these is in Whangārei, four in North Shore, 20 in Auckland, nine Middlemore, two in Christchurch, and there is one each in Rotorua, Waikato and Wellington hospitals. No one is in iCU.

The ministry says the Big Boost Week continues to see tens of thousands of people going out to get their booster dose each day. Yesterday, 21,588 booster doses were administered despite the severe weather.

Yesterday 241 first doses, 506 second doses and 1,268 paediatric doses were administered.