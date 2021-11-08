Auckland to level 3.2 tomorrow; Far North to level 2 Thursday

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed Auckland will go into Alert Level 3.2, on the advice of Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

The next step of restriction loosening sees Auckland mirroring Waikato's current settings, where retailers can open with public health measures, and gatherings of 25 people can meet outside.

"This means families, friends and neighbours can get together for barbecues and gatherings whilst still keeping these outdoors," Ardern says. "It will also mean that outdoor classes like yoga and CrossFit can increase to 25 as well."

Facilities like movie theatres and gyms will remain closed, Ardern said.

"The reasons for this decision today capture the transition phase we're in as we continue to minimise the impact of Covid-19, and continue to protect people from it," she says.

This comes into effect at 11:59pm tomorrow night.

Ardern also said Auckland DHBs will meet the 90% double vaccination rate "this month" based on current projections, as Counties Manukau DHB has now joined its fellow Auckland and Waitematā DHBs at 90% first dose.

The prime minister says there is a "strong expectation" that Auckland will go into the Covid-19 protection framework (traffic light system) following the November 29 check-in on DHBs progress.

Northland update

Bloomfield has also advised Ardern that the northern part of Northland can move down alert levels to level 2. Ardern has confirmed the move will happen at 11:59pm this Thursday.

"We do have additional cases today but the view and the advice of the director-general is these can be managed through ongoing contact tracing and testing.

"Cabinet made the decision of a few days extension to alert levels to give additional time for this to occur."