Auckland Māori don't want youth caught in criminal system

A new dawn for the way police engages with Māori youth - that was the pitch at a hui in Orakei, Tāmaki Makaurau this morning for the launch of Te Pae Oranga.

Police deputy commissioner for iwi and communities Wally Haumaha said it was a significant day for Ngāti Whātua.

"The number of people who turned out is an indication of how much change they want to see in the criminal system.”

Haumaha has led work to build the cultural capability of police across all districts and has driven the implementation of the restorative justice initiative Te Pae Oranga, formerly known as Iwi Community Panels. The programme is a non-punitive justice initiative, "by Māori, for Māori".

“For me having the blessing of the Whare Te Pae Oranga here at this significant site at Ngāti Whātua and thinking back in history and what happened here and the willingness for our people to come together for the betterment and the welling of our people,” Haumaha said.

“We only need to look at the significant reports written over the years by the esteemed people like Dr Moana Jackson and Dr Gabrielle Maxwell and many other people who have written reports about the "injustice" system and criminal justice and the way that Māori has been treated over many years," Haumaha said.

“Our role is to look at better ways at managing them out of the system and preventing them from entering the system in the first place. There have been stories through Te Pae Oranga that have proven to be successful”.

The Te Pae Oranga Auckland component will be led by Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei Marae.