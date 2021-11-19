Auckland Māori told to stay home

Auckland has spent over 90 days locked down, and for some, the need to go home to their mountains and be cleansed by the winds of their homeland is strong.

But others have been pretty vocal in their call for Māori in Auckland to not go home.

Kereama Wright, who is a journalist and social media influencer, and lives in Rotorua, says it's about protecting the thousands of unvaccinated in the regions.

"Even if you have got both vaccinations, you can still bring Covid into Te Arawa"

"I'm not saying 'Don't come home,' but don't come back unannounced."

For some Māori in Auckland, it sounds like discrimination. Makaira Berry has for months wanted to head home to visit her whānau, and she says some comments are particularly hurtful.

'Death sentence for Māori'

"I'm pretty sad to hear some of the comments made by other communities in the country about closing the door on us from Auckland."

Opening the borders in Auckland is a death sentence for Māori, that's the word from iwi leaders all over the country

Māori vaccination rates in the regions are appallingly low, especially in Northland (59%) and the Bay of Plenty (56%), and that's causing grief among politicians and health professionals alike.

At a vaccination drive set up by the Black Power in Auckland on Friday, Dr Rāwiri Jansen says he has worries.

"I am in total support of those worried outside Auckland; there is no doubt that Covid-19 will get to those back home to the regions."

Māori top the Covid-19 statistics with the highest case numbers for 45 days in a row.

'We are not ready'

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson says Māori are simply not ready for the borders to be opened.

"We are not ready yet. We have not taken steps to ease the borders to lift the restrictions yet."

Berry says she has plans for when she returns home. Māori in Auckland understand the dangers of the virus, and they know all the correct procedures to follow. She will self-isolate as well as have a 72-hour test before leaving. She says Covid-19 has kept whānau apart for too long.

"So that my whānau fully understands that being respectful of them is the main goal for me, I will not come unannounced and will stick to all government guidelines such as social distancing."