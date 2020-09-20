Auckland motorists advised to plan for traffic delays, for weeks

Motorists in Auckland are urged to plan ahead and consider working from home due to heavy congestion and travel delays caused by structural damage to the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Four lanes on the eight-lane bridge have been closed after two trucks were blown over by 127 kph wind gusts on Friday causing significant damage to the bridge superstructure.

Lane closures are likely to continue for weeks as it is expected that the damage will take weeks to repair.

“While the Auckland Harbour Bridge is at half its usual capacity there are also significant knock on effects across the transport network, with additional vehicles now switching to the Western Ring Route,” says Neil Walker, spokesperson for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“We ask people to consider working from home if possible or using public transport instead of taking the car. If you must travel, avoid peak times in the morning and evening and allow extra time for your journey. Heavy congestion and delays are expected on both sides of the bridge as well as other state highways and local roads.”

The Northern Busway will be operating but passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey as buses will be delayed as they join the queues to cross the bridge.

On average, more than 170,000 vehicles cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge on weekdays. With the four centre span lanes closed, there will be just two clip on lanes in each direction.