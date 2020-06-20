Auckland police officer named

Auckland Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt, aged 28, was fatally shot during an incident in Auckland on Friday morning.

With the blessing of his family, police were able to release his name this morning.



Constable Hunt started with the police as a member of Wing 312 on 30 October 2017. He spent the majority of his career working frontline at Orewa and Helensville stations before recently moving to work in the Waitematā road policing team based at Harbour Bridge station.



Tributes and condolences have been shared widely across social media since it was revealed that a police officer was fatally shot yesterday.

In a statement from the family of Constable Hunt, they say his friends and family are absolutely heartbroken. They also say he had a life-long dream to be a police officer and completed a BA in criminology and worked as a case manager at Auckland Prison before joining the police.

Police say the police family across Aotearoa are also in mourning and continue to ensure the welfare of all other police staff who attended the incident, as well as the other injured officer and injured member of the public.