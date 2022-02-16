Auckland prison guard worked with Covid; 200+ prisoners exposed

Corrections is dealing with multiple suspected Covid-19 exposures within its Auckland prisons.

A source tells Māori Television a prison officer at the Auckland South Corrections Facility at Wiri was infectious while supervising more than 200 prisoners.

The source says some of those exposed were released into the community before it was known.

As staff work to contact trace those from Auckland south a second operation is underway to test 26 prisoners in Auckland's Mt Eden remand prison, after they were in contact with a fellow prisoner who has also contracted the virus.

Māori Television has contacted the Department of Corrections for comment.