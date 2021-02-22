Auckland revs up again at midnight

Auckland will move to Alert Level 1 again from midnight tonight.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that this afternoon from Christchurch where she was attending a memorial service marking the 10th anniversary of the disastrous Christchurch quakes.

She said she was neither concerned nor necessarily expecting more cluster cases.

Last week Auckland was forced back into a lockdown and moved up to Alert Level 3 after community cases were found. The source has yet to be traced.

Later in the week Auckland was moved back to Alert Level 2 but many events were put on hold as Auckland waited to see if this could lift to Alert Level 1.

Today another member of that Papatoetoe cluster was found to have caught Covid-19 on their second test but the person was already in isolation. Another five cases were reported in managed isolation hotels.