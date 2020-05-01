Auckland siblings wow audience with chilling waiata

Kashana, Shani and Juan Henare are all siblings living in Manurewa, Auckland and have being doing kapa haka ever since they can remember.

The rangatahi, aged 16, 18 and 19, wowed the audience when they sang Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi on Māori Television's show Tapatahi.

“We just chose it because we always jam it,” they said.

But interestingly enough the lyrics in the waiata were relevant to some of the struggles people may be experiencing and overcoming during the lockdown.

“And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes, I fall into your arms. I'll be safe in your sound til I come back around,” the lyrics said.

The siblings said being in lockdown has allowed them time to do activities they usually haven't had time to do.

“We’ve been doing more fitness. Being active, going for walks,” they say.

Juan says he is looking forward to going back to mahi next week. Kashana is continuing her high school study and Shani is looking to study teaching at university.