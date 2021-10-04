Auckland to stay at level 3 - but with changes

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland will stay at alert level 3, but is introducing some changes as part of a 'road map' out of lockdown for the city.

The rest of the country will stay at level 2, whilst the Waikato (Hamilton, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia, Raglan & Te Kauwhata) remain at level 3 and will not include Auckland's level 3 changes.

At 11:59pm tomorrow night, one change is that Aucklanders will be able to connect with loved ones again. Meetings between two households only with no more than 10 people at any given time can now take place outside.

That means children can play at parks, friends can meet outside for a walk, picnic, or beer.

"The science tells us that the virus finds it hard to spread outdoors," says the prime minister. "You can slowly see people you have missed over these past seven weeks, one household at a time."

A second change is the return of more children to early childhood education. The risk of exposure to Covid-19 is low for ECE centres and more children can go back to pre-school from Wednesday.

"The exact number will depend on the number of bubbles of 10 children they can manage on their site.

Parents, caregivers and teachers will need to wear masks during drop-offs and pick-ups. Early learning services will contact parents in Auckland about the plan for their service and options for their children,” she says.

Ardern is also encouraging ECE staff to get tested alongside other Aucklanders who have returned to work.

Another change is allowing more recreation around Auckland.

"You'll be able to visit the beach, play bowls, sail, hunt, do outdoor cross-fit or yoga classes.”

But people must continue to comply with the rules of being outside, physical distanced and keeping it to 10 people.

Ardern says the public health advice is that the changes are unlikely to contribute to uncontrolled growth in the outbreak.