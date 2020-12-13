Auckland teams through to Fastball 45 Grand Finals

West Wave pitcher Gretchen Aucoin. Photo / Supplied

Auckland's West Waves are through to the grand final of the women’s Fastball 45 national league after a convincing 9-2 win over the Hutt Valley Kōtuku Raiders in the fast-paced version of softball on Saturday night.

A three-run shot over the left-field fence to Tyneesha Houkamau in the second inning and back-to-back home runs by Logan Moreland and pitcher Gretchen Aucoin were too much for the Raiders.

The Waves will now await the winner of the Raiders verses Halswell Hornets game at 11am Sunday to see who their opponents will be.

The Central Auckland Bolts progressed to the men’s final through a hard-fought battle over the Wellington Thunder 8-2 in Saturday night’s second game at ELE Stadium in Albany, Auckland.

A collective batting effort and aggressive base running saw the Bolt’s take the lead late in the game to pip the Thunder.

The Bolts will take on the winner of the Wellington Thunder and Papanui Tigers at 12pm for the inaugural national league Fastball 45 title.

The women’s final is at 1pm followed by the men’s at 2pm.

Fastball 45 is played over four-innings or 45-minute games.