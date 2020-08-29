Auckland water catchments still below normal as drought continues

Auckland's water catchments have received 25 per cent less rainfall than normal due to the drought affecting the region, Watercare Services says.

The region's dams are currently about two-thirds full (66.25%) and would normally be expected to be around 88 per cent full at this time of year.

So far, water consumption is down for August, with an average of 372 million litres per day consumed across the region compared to a projected figure of 405 million litres per day.

Yesterday, Auckland Council approved the signing of an agreement with Waikato-Tainui and others to increase water take from the Waikato River to alleviate the region's water supply issues.