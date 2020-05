Lack of rain has caused a chronic water shortage in Auckland. Environmental scientist Sophia Olo-Whaanga says that Auckland has not increased its emergency water supplies since 1960.

“We’ve also not added catchment or climate capacity since 1960, when Auckland was a population of 400,000,” Sophia Olo-Whaanga says.

New Zealand’s largest city now has 1.6 million people and Auckland Council is now looking at alternatives.