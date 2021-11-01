Aucklanders can flock to the shops next week

Good news came today for people in the Waikato and Tāmaki Makaurau as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the easing of restrictions in both regions.

Waikato will make the shift tomorrow night to Alert level 3 Step 2 at 11:59pm, while Tāmaki Makaurau will make the move next Tuesday, November 9 at 11:59pm.

This means retailers can open their doors using health measures of wearing masks, social distancing and limits on numbers of who can enter their facilities.

"Public facilities such as museums will be able to open, also with physical distancing and associated limits," Ardern says.

The number of people who can meet outdoors has increased to 25, "with the removal of the two-household restriction."

"For those who have concerns about any easing, here I would say is because of high vaccination rates in Auckland we can move forward with greater confidence, and we will continue to have strong and clear public health guidance on how businesses that are eligible to reopen do so."

What Aucklanders need to know

The second phase, or 'second step down', at Alert level 3 means another easing of restrictions. They are as follows: