Auckland's Pasifika Festival postponed

Auckland's popular Pasifika Festival will now be held on 10-11 April at Mt Smart Stadium.

The festival which was to be held next weekend at Western Springs has been changed to the new date because of the uncertainty whether Auckland would be back at alert level 1 in time.

“Pasifika Festival can only proceed at alert level 1. Even though the Prime Minister indicated yesterday that Auckland may move to alert level 1 next weekend, this is not guaranteed," says Auckland Unlimited's Richard Clarke.

“We haven’t been able to hold Pasifika since 2018, so moving the event dates will give us the best chance of Auckland being able to enjoy another fantastic festival.”

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says he is pleased the festival can go ahead.

“Pasifika is a much-loved festival and an important celebration of Auckland’s vibrant Pacific cultures.

“I’m happy that Auckland Unlimited, our Pacific community leaders, organisers and festival stakeholders have been able to work together to confirm a new date. I look forward to attending Pasifika this year and enjoying all the performances, music, art, culture and heritage the festival offers.”