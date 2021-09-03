Auditor-General dismisses National complaints over payments to Mongrel Mob

The Auditor-General has brushed off National leader Judith Collins’ complaint about the Ministry of Health funding a Mongrel Mob-linked drug rehabilitation programme.

He also spurned National MP Simeon Brown’s complaint about the Chief Human Rights Commissioner giving koha at a Mongrel Mob event.

Controller and Auditor-General John Ryan made it clear that it was not his office’s role “to express a view about the merits of a particular decision or the policy sitting behind that decision, or to inquire into private organisations or the conduct of private individuals.”

In a letter to Collins, published on his office’s website today he noted she had raised concerns about the application by the Ministry of Health for funding from the Proceeds of Crime Fund for the Kahukura Rehabilitation Programme being delivered by H2R Research and Consulting Limited.

He said Collins had asked his office to investigate the Proceeds of Crime panel members’ decision to fund Kahukura, with an emphasis on the appropriateness of this decision.

“Specifically, you have asked me to investigate: whether it is appropriate to give money from the fund to H2R, an organisation co-directed by a lifetime member of the Mongrel Mob, and if this undermines the Fund’s credibility; whether this is an appropriate use of the fund given the allegation that participants are required to work at the home of the Hawke’s Bay Mongrel Mob leader; and whether the decision was ethical and appropriate given H2R has encouraged gang members to vote for the Labour Party."

He said his staff reviewed the fund’s terms of reference and public documents that set out the way decisions are made to resource initiatives under the fund; and met with the Ministry of Health to understand how it intends to manage the contract for the delivery of Kahukura and considered documents from the Ministry about the proposal for the funding, and the arrangements for the funding.

“On the aspects I am able to consider, it appears that the funding decision was made in line with the process set out for the fund, and that there are controls in place to monitor the delivery of what has been agreed."

He also noted his office had not seen any evidence to indicate that political views previously expressed by H2R’s co-director had any influence on the Ministry of Health’s application for funding for Kahukura, the panel’s recommendation to fund Kahukura, or cabinet ministers’ decision to fund Kahukura.

“We have reviewed the Ministry of Health’s contract with H2R to deliver Kahukura. The contract includes controls to provide assurance that Kahukura is delivered as contracted.”

Koha meets the rules

In a letter to Brown, published on the Auditor-General’s Office website today, Ryan said Brown had raised concerns about the $200 cash koha given by the Chief Human Rights Commissioner at a hui organised by the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom chapter on 1 May 2021.

Brown had asked whether it was appropriate for the Chief Human Rights Commissioner to give a taxpayer-funded koha to the Waikato Mongrel Mob; and whether it was appropriate for the Chief Human Rights Commissioner to provide this koha in cash, and if this is consistent with our good practice guidance on sensitive expenditure.

“It is not our Office’s role to consider whether koha should be given to a particular recipient,” Hunt said. “Instead, our role is to look at whether public organisations have followed good practice in making such decisions.

The Auditor-General’s Office issued updated guidance on sensitive expenditure in October 2020 (Controlling sensitive expenditure: Guide for public organisations). On koha, Part 9 of this guidance says:

9.13 Koha is a gift, token, or contribution given on appropriate occasions including:

tangihanga;

attendance at an event/meeting;

for use on or for a marae; and

kaumātua support for pōwhiri, mihi whakatau meetings, or other events.

9.14 The probity issue associated with koha is that it is discretionary and usually un-receipted expenditure.

9.15 Public organisations should have a policy on, and controls over, giving koha that specifies the means of determining the cost of any koha, and requires all koha made to:

reflect the occasion;

be approved in advance at an appropriate level of authority; and

be clearly documented with the date, amount, description, and purpose.

Ryan says this does not exclude koha being given in the form of cash, as long as the payment is consistent with the organisation’s policy and probity.

The Human Rights Commission’s Sensitive Expenditure notes that koha often takes the form of cash. The policy provided that a koha could be paid in appropriate circumstances; should not exceed $500; and should be consistent with the commission’s purpose, operating model, and character.

Ryan said the payment of this koha appeared consistent with his sensitive expenditure guidance and the commission’s policy.

“We also note the commission has, on its website, provided the public with a reasonable explanation for attending the hui and has been open about the payment of koha.”