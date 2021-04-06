Aussie and Aotearoa react to being next door neighbours again as bubble nears

#BREAKING: It's on! New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed quarantine-free travel between Australia and... Posted by TODAY on Monday, April 5, 2021

Social media in both Australia and Aotearoa has been buzzing this afternoon after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was finally able to announce the bubble NZers and Aussies had all been waiting for.



As of April 19, quarantine-free travel between the two countries will begin.

Air New Zealand has popped some bubbles of their own in celebration of the news, ready to reunite whānau and welcome visitors from across the ditch.

Bubbles never looked so good 🥂 Posted by Air New Zealand on Monday, April 5, 2021

Australia.com's Facebook page has also joined in welcoming Kiwis back to their lands.

Aotearoa band L.A.B has shared in the elation. L.A.B have been putting off their Australian tour since Covid-19 hit last year, as they still have crowds of Aussie fans in many sold-out shows to perform at. Despite multiple postponements, it looks as though the band will finally be able to do just that.

The Aussie NZ Bubble is open!!!!!!!!!! here we come whanau! Posted by L.A.B on Monday, April 5, 2021

Warriors won't return home so fast

However, though Warriors CEO Cameron George says that today's announcement was a positive step in returning the club back home to Mount Smart Stadium, he will commit to his decision to extend the club's stay in Australia until June 21 whilst continuing to monitor developments.

“Today’s announcement of a travel bubble is cause for excitement but it doesn’t immediately affect our plans,” he says.

“Our position is that we will stay in Australia until after playing Newcastle on June 19. We had discussions with the NRL and our players and staff about our plan to ensure we have some stability for the first 15 rounds of the season.

"Our desire hasn’t changed. We want to be back home as soon as it’s feasible so we can have our team playing in front of our families, members, fans and our supportive sponsors.

“When it’s safe to do so, we look forward to sharing the biggest homecoming party with everyone at Mount Smart Stadium but we need to be absolutely sure we will be able to travel to and from Australia with confidence to ensure our place in the competition isn’t jeopardised."

Currently, the 16th round in the NRL is set to be the Warriors' first home game at Mount Smart Stadium against St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday, July 2, should things with the Trans Tasman Bubble pan out. The club's last home game was almost 1-and-a-half years ago on August 30, 2019.