Aussie anthem sung in Gadigal to honour First Nations people on Anzac Day

Fourteen-year-old singer Nikau Grace was asked to sing the Australian national anthem at the Anzac Dawn Service in Rotorua earlier this week.

Having sung both the Māori and English versions of the New Zealand national anthem on several occasions, Grace wanted the same respect given to the First Nations people of Australia. So, she researched the Gadigal version of Advance Australia Fair and sang it at the dawn service.

“When I found out that they didn’t sing a version in an Aboriginal language, I was quite shocked,” Grace says. “I’m so used to doing our anthem in te reo that when they didn’t do theirs in their First People’s language, I wanted to do that.”

She was even more confident singing the anthem in Gadigal than singing the English version.

Reactions have been amazing for Grace, with Māori singer Maisey Rika even sharing on her social media among the many views that the original Facebook post has had so far.

“Everyone’s been saying some of the nicest things. I think, for me, the best thing that people have been saying is that it’s changing their views and that they want to learn a version or one from their own region. I’m shocked that I was able to do that.

“I know a couple of people have said I’ve made history in a way but I honestly just wanted to honour all of the ANZAC soldiers.”

Grace wants to be a singer-songwriter and, having recorded with artist Holly Smith recently, she hopes it will be the start of her career.

“I had the most amazing time up in Auckland with her. Thanks to NZ On Air’s New Music grant, we were able to get some funding and record four of my own originals.

“You know when you have something, it’s your own thing, and then you give it to someone else to do something? It was so cool.”