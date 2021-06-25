Aussie Covid-19 outbreak halts Ardern trade mission there

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at an earlier meeting



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delayed her trade mission to Australia because of the Covid-19 problems developing across the Tasman.

She had been due to lead the mission but has today put it on hold till later this year once the coronavirus is back under control.

Ardern had meant to travel to Australia as part of a trade and tourism delegation from July 5. This was to follow on from her meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Queenstown earlier this month.

Ardern’s trip was meant to be the first major government mission to travel overseas since the Covid-19 pandemic.

An outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 has been developing in several Australian states. In addition a man from Sydney, since found to have Covid-19, visited Wellington last week and hundreds of close contacts in the capital are now being tested. So far no community cases have been found.