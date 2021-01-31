Australia reopens to NZ flights

Kiwis can travel to Australia quarantine-free once again after the suspension introduced earlier this week because of the Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand was lifted by Australian authorities.

Australian medical official Michael Kidd told media he had recommended that the 'pause' not be extended and safe travel zone flights from New Zealand resume, from 4pm Sunday (NZ time).

"The Commonwealth [of Australia] has accepted this advice and this means the green zone flights from New Zealand will recommence this afternoon."

Australian authorities introduced the initial pause on Monday but extended this for a further 72 hours on Thursday.