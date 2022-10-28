Authority on Ngāi Tahu genealogy Terry Ryan dies

Dr Terry Ryan, MBE, has died, aged 80.

Known for creating the genealogy bank for Ngāi Tahu, Ryan was recognised as an authority figure for the iwi’s modern whakapapa records.

He started his genealogy mission for the Ngāi Tahu Trust Board in 1974 as a researcher helping with the iwi's Treaty claim.

In 1995 for his service to Te Waipounamu community, Ryan was made a Member of the British Empire and received an honorary doctorate in 2001 for his contributions to genealogy from Lincoln University.



Ngāi Tahu stalwart Dr Terry Ryan passed away.

Ryan was also involved in drafting the legislative provisions that helped te reo Māori be recognised as an official language of Aotearoa.

"He was able to showcase his uncanny ability to recite whakapapa files and draw connections between whānau members based simply on appearance and individual nature," Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai said in a statement.

"Whānau from across the motu reached out for his knowledge and he was always happy to give of his time."

Ryan worked for 45 years Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu where he retired in 2020 and is recognised as the longest-serving staff member of the organisation.

The tangi for Terry Ryan is being held at Rehua Marae in Christchurch where he served as its secretary for many years. His body will be flown to Waipū in Northland for burial on Monday.