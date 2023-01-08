Avatar sequels all but guaranteed after box office success of 'The Way of Water'

Photo / Disney Co.

Avatar director James Cameron looks set to roll out the next three instalments of the film franchise after the global box office success of the second film, The Way of Water.

This is despite backlash from some indigenous communities who have boycotted the film, accusing the New Zealand-based director of cultural appropriation.

Avatar 2 has generated more than NZ$2.36 billion at the global box office in the three weeks since it was released worldwide. This makes it the highest-grossing release of 2022 and the ninth of all time.

“It looks like with the momentum that the film has now that we’ll easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this and I’m gonna have to do these other sequels,” Cameron has told CNN's Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

Cameron has already filmed Avatar 3 and told Wallace that Avatar 4 and 5 are both written.

Avatar 3 is scheduled for release in December 2024.