Awanuiārangi's appointment of new Māori professors celebrated

Newly promoted Professor Vaughan Bidois. Photo / Supplied

The appointment of three new Māori professors is being celebrated at a ceremony at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi in Whakatāne on Friday.

Dr Vaughan Bidois is being promoted to professor and Drs Haturini McGarvey and Agnes McFarland to associate professor.

Each recipient will be presented with their academic title and hei tiki in acknowledgement of their achievement.

Professor Vaughan Bidois. Photo / Supplied

Professor Bidois (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Tai, Whakatōhea, Tūhoe), whose expertise includes kaupapa Māori theory, education and cultural studies, says the appointments are an important step.

“Having more indigenous professors gives voices to knowledges, perspectives, values and beliefs that have historically been suppressed, buried and potentially lost.”

Associate Professor Haturini McGarvey. Photo / Supplied

Associate Professor Haturini McGarvey (Tūhoe, Te Whakatōhea, Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Whakaue) is a widely published expert in Te Reo Māori, Mātauranga Māori, mau rākau, karakia, kapa haka, and Māori pedagogy (the method and practice of teaching).

“Like my predecessors before me, I am here to help inspire and guide others in the advancement of Mātauranga Māori and Te Reo Māori.

“Kia noho mā te Māori anō e kōrero i ngā kōrero a te Māori ki roto tonu i tō tātou reo Rangatira – To ensure that Māori can tell their own stories in their own language.”

Associate Professor Agnes McFarland. Photo / Supplied

Associate Professor Agnes McFarland (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Pikiao, Samoa) is a successful and published expert in Māori literature, who has a passion for Te Reo Māori and the advancement of Mātauranga Māori.

“It is important to elevate and connect with the essence of the land, unify these narratives to a Māori world view, mind, body and heart. To continue to enliven its traditional sources. To bring together a repository of knowledge sources.”

The wānanga has 13 professors and three associate professors teaching across its three campuses in Whakatāne, Tāmaki Makaurau and Te Tai Tokerau.