'An awesome day' - Tauranga Sports and Whakarewarewa meet in Baywide rugby final

The Tauranga Sports rugby team showed their dominance in the Baywide competition after their 41-14 win over Whakarewarewa in the premier 1 final played in Rotorua on Saturday.

“The boys showed a bit of character, put a bit of work in level 4 and level 3,” a Tauranga player said after the final win.

“The fact we were able to get out here, to get an opportunity to play against Whakarewarewa, it’s been an awesome day,” he said.

Whakarewarewa said they were proud to have made the final.

“It was an awesome season just to get here. Yep, we wanted to be number one but it wasn’t meant to be today. It wasn’t our day today,” the Whakarewarewa player said.