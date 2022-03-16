Axing GST a non-starter - National

The Māori Party's call for GST to be dropped for food got an immediate no from other political parties.

National leader Chris Luxon, for example, said it was a "clean" tax and dropping it just on food would be "messy".

The price of food is certainly hitting families, with cabbage $8 at supermarkets, lettuce at $5 and bread at $4.

“We need to put an end to the current situation which has poor and working class people subsidising the rich through tax policy," co-leader Rawiri Waititi said.

"We would shift this tax burden through new taxes on wealth including capital gains, ghost house tax, financial services tax and pollution taxes. The government proved that this can be done overnight when it lowered tax on petrol."

Groceries in this country are now the fifth most expensive in the OECD.

“Food is a right and a necessity. Getting rid of GST on food should be a no-brainer for this Government if they are serious about helping struggling whānau. Especially Māori whānau, who traditionally have more mouths to feed,” co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said.

Petrol prices are also soaring. The cost of a litre of petrol in most parts of the country has surged past $3, while the current average price in Australia is $1.84 NZD a litre. Industry analysts say the disparity is mostly down to higher taxes, and a government requirement for retailers to buy a cleaner type of fuel.

“GST is a regressive tax that targets lower-income whānau who are forced to spend nearly every cent they earn. Meanwhile the wealthy have untaxed wealth accumulating in housing, trusts and investment funds,” Ngarewa-Packer said.