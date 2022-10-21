Axolotl exodus: Amphibian too much to handle for Kiwi pet owners

TikTok and the global video game Minecraft made axolotls popular pets but now pet shelters across New Zealand are being inundated with owners surrendering their pets.

Also known as Mexican Walking Fish, Axolotls can lay up to 1000 eggs at once and can live for 25 years.

Danni Mokomoko, from the Wellington Amphibian and Reptile Rescue, said some of the reasons that pet owners are giving them up is because they put two together, not knowing they could become a breeding pair, or that living situations changed for people and they could no longer care for them.

“It is a costly pet. They can be quite time-consuming in their upkeep and you are going to be looking after a pet that could live for 25 years.”

Mokomoko, an electrician by trade, said his passion for amphibians and lizard rescue started with his pet axolotl and his love for the species slowly grew.

“We’re running a rescue, run by myself and my wife, and the kids help out as well; it’s something we love and something that we enjoy”.