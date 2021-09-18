'Baby Anahera': Community members name baby found at recycling facility

Photo / NZ Police

The baby girl whose body was found at a recycling facility in Onehunga a month ago has been named Anahera by members of the community.

Police who said they have been overwhelmed by the wider community's efforts to show their respects for the baby girl said members of the community have chosen to name the baby Anahera, which means Angel.

They have also provided two teddy bears and a traditional kahu huruhuru for the baby girl to wear at her eventual funeral.

Police said they are working closely with the ESR forensic scientists in their DNA phase and narrowing down over 300 potential familial links.

"These potential contacts are from all over the country, and enquiries have been made in Christchurch and Hamilton as well as across Tāmaki Makaurau."

Detective Inspector Scott Beards says police continue to appeal for the mother of the baby, or anyone who may know she is, to do the right thing and contact them.

“We know someone knows what happened and we urge them, or anyone who suspects they may know who her mother is to come forward and speak to us.”