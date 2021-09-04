Baby bonanza sees rejigged ABs for Bledisloe three.

Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks in Sunday’s third Bledisloe Cup clash against the Wallabies in Perth, as Sam Cane sits the game out due to injury.

The change at the top is met by several others as a baby bonanza in the ABs sees 3 players at home on family duties.

Sam Whitelock is in Aotearoa for the birth of his new baby, with Scott Barrett partnering with Brodie Retallick in his absence.

Beauden Barrett starts at first-five replacing Richie Mo'unga, who’s also at home for the birth of his second.

Halfback Aaron Smith who captained the All Blacks for the first time against Fiji in July is at home on dad duties too, with Brad Weber getting the spot ahead of TJ Perenara.

“We are ready, and the team is really determined to finish off this block of Tests against Australia with a top performance.” All Blacks Coach Ian Foster said.

“We’ve had a really unique situation going into this Test, with quarantine back in New Zealand and a ‘soft’ quarantine here in Perth, but the work that has gone in preparing the players has been outstanding, so when the whistle goes on Sunday, we’ll be ready.”

Foster added: “In the forwards, we have picked a group that is most recently battle-hardened. A lot of them played in the first two Bledisloe Cup Tests, so it’s right to go with them in this Fortinet Rugby Championship Test.”

Speaking to the halfback selection, Foster said: “Brad has been with us through the Steinlager Series and coming into the Rugby Championship, we really wanted to build the nine combination, especially with Aaron not here and to complement TJ’s leadership and experience, so this is a great opportunity to put our faith in Brad to start the Test.”.

Sunday’s 23 (test caps in brackets) are as follows:

1. George Bower (5)

2. Codie Taylor (60)

3. Nepo Laulala (33)

4. Brodie Retallick (85)

5. Scott Barrett (43)

6. Akira Ioane (6)

7. Dalton Papalii (7)

8. Ardie Savea – captain (52)

9. Brad Weber (10)

10. Beauden Barrett (93)

11. Rieko Ioane (39)

12. David Havili (7)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (51)

14. Will Jordan (6)

15. Jordie Barrett (27)

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (3)

17. Karl Tu’inukuafe (20)

18. Angus Ta’avao (18)

19. Tupou Vaa’i (4)

20. Ethan Blackadder (2)

21. TJ Perenara (70)

22. Damian McKenzie (32)

23. George Bridge (12)

Fortinet Rugby Championship Results / Schedule

Round 1

All Blacks 57 Australia 22, Saturday 14 August Eden Park, Auckland

Round 2

Australia vs All Blacks, Optus Stadium, Perth, Sunday 5 September, (Kick-off: 2.00PM AWST, 6.00PM NZT)

Round 3

All Blacks vs Argentina, CBUS Stadium, Gold Coast, Sunday 12 September (Kick-off: 5.05PM AEST, 7.05PM NZT)

Round 4

Argentina vs All Blacks, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Saturday 18 September (Kick-off: 5.05PM AEST, 7.05PM NZT)

Round 5

All Blacks vs South Africa, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, Saturday 25 September (Kick-off: 5.05PM AEST, 7.05PM NZT)

Round 6

South Africa vs All Blacks, CBUS Stadium, Gold Coast, Saturday 2 October (Kick-off: 9.05PM AEST, 11.05PM NZT)