Baby Jordan rescued by Starship's Air Ambulance

Jordan Tupara-Porter was born prematurely at 27 weeks and weighed barely more than a block of butter. Lung development is an issue for premature babies, and when his lung collapsed at six months old, Starship's Air Ambulance came to his rescue.

Tammi Tupara is thankful to be playing with her son. “He was a miracle baby, that’s what the family on both of our sides call him, a little warrior.”

When Jordan was six months old, he wasn't eating well. Tammi and her partner sensed something was wrong, so they called an ambulance. Moments later they were taken by the Air Ambulance from Napier hospital to Starship in Auckland.

“I tried to be settled because I didn’t want to overthink everything. I was really thinking the worst.”

'The best care you could get'

Jordan was looked after by staff in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.

“We were up there for two weeks and we stayed at the Ronald McDonald House just waiting for the nurses and doctors to help Jordan. Since then, he’s had his ups and his downs but he always kicks back. He’s finally cord-free and medicine-free. It takes the pressure off my shoulders a lot but I still think the worst when he is out and about.”

The Tupara-Porter whānau have nothing but gratitude for the Starship staff.

“I’d like to thank Starship for all the help that they’ve given us and the support. I hope that they keep it up for everybody else. They were all primo, the best care that you could get up there.”

To continue the support that Starship offer to tamariki like Jordan, donations can be made at www.keepstarshipflying.org.nz.