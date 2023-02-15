Baby's body discovered north of Napier

The body of a child has been discovered in Eskdale north of Napier shortly before 2pm today.

The tamariki is believed to have been caught in rising water yesterday.

Police say there are several more people missing in the Hawke’s Bay and Te Tai Rawhiti areas, for whom they have grave concerns.

As of 2.30pm today, 1442 people have been registered via the Police 105 online reporting form as uncontactable. There are 111 reports of people now safe.

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle is now four.

More to come...