Bacon Butty breakfast is back

If you’re reading this before 7am today (Wednesday) and you’re in New Plymouth, head for the Baker-Tilley Building in Powderham Street where you can have a free breakfast with your Covid-19 vaccination.

The Bacon Butty Breakfast Covid-19 vaccination clinic is back – with an added option of yoghurt and granola cups, and fresh fruit!

Anyone receiving their vaccination at the early bird clinic between 7am and 9am can choose between a bacon and egg butty or a yoghurt and granola cup, and select a piece of fresh fruit., Taranaki COVID-19 “We had such a positive response from the Taranaki people last week, we thought we would do it all again,” vaccination programme senior responsible officer Bevan Clayton-Smith says

“Removing barriers for people so they can get their Covid-19 vaccination is vital, so if offering breakfast enables people to find the time on a Wednesday morning to come to the clinic, it’s got to be a good thing. “More and more scientific evidence is surfacing that Covid-19 is here to stay and it will only be a matter of time before it is endemic in New Zealand. We have this window of opportunity as a country, and a community, to save lives and protect the vulnerable by getting vaccinated.”