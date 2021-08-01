'Bad-ass haka': Olympic champion Black Ferns Sevens celebrate Gold in Tokyo

Credit / Sky Sports

The Black Ferns sevens are Olympic champions after banishing France 26-12 in the final at Tokyo Stadium on Saturday (NZ time).

The win puts to rest the heartbreak of coming second best to Australia in Brazil in 2016.

Michaela Blyde scored the opening try off a genius setup from captain Sarah Hirini, with the lead cemented by Gayle Broughton and Māori Television presenter Stacey Fluhler both getting the ball over the line.

The three gave the Kiwis a 19-5 head-start at the break with Tyla Nathan-Wong crossing the line early in the second half to seal the deal.

The Black Ferns comfortably shook off their French adversaries after a nail-biting semi-final against Fiji in which Broughton secured the 22-17 win with a golden-point try in extra time.

Hirini’s been hailed for a powerful post-match interview where sporting a black eye and fighting back tears she dedicated the win to her mum who passed away on her 53rd birthday in March.

"I'm just so happy, there's so much going through my mind. I love you mum, I miss you," she said.

Hirini previously told TVNZ her mum’s death remained ‘really raw’.

"I'm just so grateful to be a part of the best team in the world. Man, this team has been through a lot over the last five years and we're bringing home a gold medal. I'm just so proud. We love each other. It's pretty special. We've been together for two months now. It's such a special group and this is the last time we'll be playing together as a team," Hirini said.

Goosebumps ❤️



After winning gold, the New Zealand women's rugby team performed the haka.



(via @NBCOlympics)pic.twitter.com/513MTdbYvR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 31, 2021

The Black Ferns have also been hailed across social media for a rousing haka the women performed after receiving their gold medals.

The video shared by US sports channel ESPN has been viewed more than half a million times on Twitter. One user branding it, ‘THE MOST BAD-ASS THING I'VE EVER SEEN.’

