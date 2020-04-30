Bailey Mackey elected to NZ Rugby Board

Bailey Mackey - Photo / Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou

The current President of Ngāti Porou East Coast Rugby Union and Pango Productions CEO Bailey Mackey has been elected to the New Zealand Rugby Union Board.

He is a former representative of the East Coast, playing in their historic 1999 NPC division 3 grand final win over Poverty Bay.

Amongst his many roles, he is also a member of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council, the NZ Pavillion Dubai 2020 Steering group, and with Ngāti Porou Holdings.

Mackey was also the Head of Sports for Māori Television who created the long-running popular sports show Code, and currently produces the award-winning show, Piri's Tiki Tour.