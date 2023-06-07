Balance of youth and experience in Silver Ferns World Cup squad

Dame Noeline Taurua is confident her Silver Ferns squad can defend their World Cup title in South Africa in 50 days' time.

Taurua revealed her 12-strong squad and 3 travelling reserves today in Auckland that will head to Cape Town in July. The squad includes 6 players who will make their first appearance at the pinnacle event.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu) will captain the side in her second World Championships, while Te Pāea Selby-Rickit (Ngāti Raukawa, Tainui), Phoenix Karaka (Tainui), Gina Crampton, Jane Watson and Karin Burger also will chase their second title.

"I see the X Factor with the balance of experience and the youthful exuberance. I think every player we have selected is their own point of difference. And I would like to think our strength is going to be the collective as such. But I also know that within this group our ability to share the load, both on and off the court is going to be a very important factor for us. We are going to play, we can run, they're fit, the skillsets are great we've been tracking their numbers for a wee while so we feel we can be competitive."

Taurua said, with just 50 days until the first whistles are blown in Cape Town, she was pleased to finally be able to confirm her team and this year’s ANZ Premiership made for a tough selection process.



“I think the ANZ Premiership has truly delivered this season and enabled myself and the selectors to see our athletes at their best and in all sorts of pressure-filled situations,” she said.

“It has been one of the closest competitions we’ve ever had, and of a high standard with some extremely tight results, which has provided a strong environment before we step onto netball’s biggest stage. I would like to thank all ANZ Premiership teams for the work they have done to help prepare the athletes and provide fierce competition.”

Northern Stars captain Maia Wilson (Te Ākitai Waiohua, Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Te Ata, Ngāti Pikiao) and Mystics star shooter Grace Nweke will team up with Selby-Rickit and Ekenasio in the shooting circle.

Pulse midcourters Whitney Souness and Maddy Gordon, and former White Fern cricketer Kate Heffernan join Crampton in the midcourt while Karaka, Burger, Watson and Kelly Jury (Ngāti Kahungunu) make a formidable force in the defensive circle.

A number of players can be considered unlucky not to be selected, including Mystics pocket rocket Peta Toeava and Tactix captain Kimiora Poi. But with the Ferns playing 8 games in 10 days, Taurua says she selected a squad she believes can handle the workload as well as needing to carry players who can play multiple positions.

"It's really hard to take two specialists in that midcourt. Gina obviously is that specialist and her numbers speak for herself, and also her numbers speak for herself plus she has that experience and a part of the 2019 team that won. And the other players who are in that midcourt can slide."

Taurua said the condensed ANZ Premiership season, which included a number of doubleheader weekends for teams, had replicated the back-to-back nature of the Netball World Cup schedule which worked in the Silver Fern's favour.



“We have seen our athletes back up a number of times this season and in many cases backing up for some closely contested matches in extra time scenarios, which has provided the tests we had hoped they would face.”



Nweke and Wilson have been the standout shooters during the ANZ Premiership as the most prolific and most accurate scorers respectively, the latter also showing her versatility having worn the black dress in the goal attack role previously.



“I’m excited with this group of athletes we have selected. We have stability with experience and players who have specific specialist skillsets. We have versatility with slide options. We have worked our depth over the past two years and provided on court opportunities. Youthful exuberance adds that exciting flavour. We go into these selections with our eyes wide open and with purpose,” Taurua said.

The Silver Ferns face Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, and Singapore in the group stages of the 2023 Netball World Cup with all matches, including the semifinal and final on 5 and 6 August respectively, live on Sky Sport.

For the first time at the World Cup, teams are able to take three reserves outside their 12-person squad who can replace a player who has been ruled out by illness or injury. Tiana Metuarau (Ngāti Porou), Mila Reuelu-Buchanan (Ngāti Porou), and Sulu Fitzpatrick will travel with the side. Once an original squad member is replaced however, they cannot return later in the tournament.

Taurua says selecting the three was as hard as the 12.

"For each person, there is probably a difference or a reason why. Mila, again with that midcourt we are looking for that engine which is going to be our strength to be able to handle the loads. Tiana, she's got a bit of a point of difference, very strong, she can add fire to that shooting circle.

"Sulu, everybody says about her leadership which is something again that is valuable to us. But we also know we can slide her in easily because she has the experience."

The Silver Ferns and the three reserve players now come together for three training camps over the six weeks before heading to Cape Town on 21 July. The Netball World Cup begins in Cape Town on July 28 with the Silver Ferns taking on Trinidad and Tobago in Pool D action.



Silver Ferns Team:

Karin Burger, Gina Crampton, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Grace Nweke, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Whitney Souness, Jane Watson, Maia Wilson.



Travelling Reserves: Tiana Metuarau, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Sulu Fitzpatrick.