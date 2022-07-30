Basketball and music collide to get communities engaged

Hoops and Life is the brainchild of Aotearoa hip-hop legend, and self-confessed lover of basketball King Kapisi, aka Bill Urale.

It's an event that brings together his passion for music, basketball and grassroots communities. It will involve four-on-four basketball games and incorporate what he calls the street culture of the game, including breakdancing and krumping events, rap and DJ battles.

It's aimed at giving people something to do after two years of lockdowns and isolation, and hopefully, help turn youth away from making the wrong decisions.

"Basketball stopped me doing stupid stuff, and so did music. So how else can we get our rangatahi, our communities out there more engaged, something to do?

"If we can focus our kids on something, it gives them a pathway to be able to do something positive and get off the couch and do something active."

The mashing together of many elements of 'street' culture he says is a chance to bridge communities.

"I'm bringing all these different communities together and, when you do that, all these smaller communities become one big community.

"I've served over 27,000 people just with the mahi that I've done with our small team but it's time to do some mahi and there's some more work to do for our people."

Hoops and Life will be held at Auckland's Trust Arena next month, with further events planned for Christchurch, Porirua, Hastings and Napier.

"Everyone's bored, everyone's had a bad year, let's give them something positive to look forward to!"